NPHET meeting this evening to discuss rising Covid-19 cases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Public Health Emergency Team are holding a meeting this evening to assess the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The meeting raises the possibility that further restrictions could be recommended to Government by NPHET.

It comes as the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid 19 is at its highest level since early June.

Latest figures show 134 people are in hospital with confirmed cases of coronavirus – including 12 admissions in the last 24 hours.

There are also 22 patients being treated in intensive care.

Yesterday saw 613 new cases of Covid 19 recorded, the highest daily figure since the middle of April – including 19 new cases in Galway.

Public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally thinks the emphasis should be on testing and tracing, rather than on more restrictions….

