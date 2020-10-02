November deadline set for expressions of interest in use of former Salthill tourist office

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A November deadline has been set for the submissions of expressions of interest for the use of the former tourist office in Salthill.

The office has been unused since 2012 despite calls locally for it to be handed over to the Salthill Village Committee and used to promote the locality.

A planning application for the creation of a penguinearium at the site of the former tourism kiosk was refused by An Bord Pleanála last year.

With one month to go, it’s understood the council have yet to receive a confirmed proposal of interest in the site.