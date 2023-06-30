Notices for new builds down in Galway for first 5 months of 2023

Galway Bay FM newsroom – There’s been a decrease in the number of notices for new builds submitted for Galway city and county for the first 5 months of this year.

190 commencement notices for homes were submitted across the county for the first 5 months of 2023, 17 less compared to the same period in 2022.

However, there was a slight increase in notices for Galway in May of this year, 46 were registered, compared to 39 in May 2022.

Nationally, there was a 7.4% increase compared to the first 5 months of last year.