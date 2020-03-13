Notice to Galway jury service members during government response to Covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway courthouse is reminding any jury service members for the next two weeks that they are not needed at court.

The District Court is remaining open throughout the country, but in response to Government directions to minimise social contact, work will be scaled back to deal with urgent matters only.

Non-urgent matters will be adjourned to future dates.

To have cases adjourned people with legal representation are asked to instruct their solicitors to seek an adjournment.

People who do not have legal representation are asked to come to court, and can then ask to have their case adjourned.

Family law and child protection cases will continue as normal.

