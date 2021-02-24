Nominations open for Galway City Mayor’s awards

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nominations have opened for this year’s Galway City Mayoral awards.

The annual awards will formally recognise the outstanding contributions that local volunteers, community groups and voluntary organisations have made in supporting the residents of Galway City during the past year.

Categories include Arts, Culture, Heritage & Cúrsaí Gaeilge; Residents & Local Areas; Community Service & Social Inclusion; Older Person Volunteer of the Year; Sports Volunteer of the Year and Children and Youth Support.

The closing date for online nominations is April 16th.

Mayor Mike Cubbard told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that COVID-19 continues to present a significant challenge to us all and that he has been humbled by those who have come forward to help in countless different ways.