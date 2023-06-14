Noel Thomas focusing on greenway discussions as new Connemara District Chairperson

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillor Noel Thomas is focusing on discussions in relation to the greenway for his term as Connemara District Chairperson.

The Fianna Fáil councillor has been unanimously voted as Cathaoirleach for the final term of the current council before next year’s local elections.

Councillor Thomas is hopeful more meaningful engagement will happen with landowners in relation to the Galway to Oughterard greenway.

He told our Mairtín O Catháin, says face-to-face discussions are needed more going forward: