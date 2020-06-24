Noel Larkin says he has sufficient support from pact for planned election as new Mayor

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Independent councillor Noel Larkin says he has sufficient support from the ruling pact for his planned election on Friday as the new Mayor of Galway.

It comes as the Fianna Fail group – who are not part of the pact – have tweeted they believe it only right and proper that Mike Cubbard remain on as Mayor for the next year.

An online petition led by People Before Profit Galway against councillor Larkin’s nomination for the post has gathered over 13 hundred signatures.

The petition has been created by Adrian Curran due to concerns over the councillor’s policies on the Traveller community, on foreign nationals and on social housing.

A protest has also been organised by the group to coincide with the city council AGM at Leisureland on Friday afternoon.

Galway Traveller Movement has also issued a statement which states the Traveller community is extremely concerned that councillor Noel Larkin is the proposed next Mayor of the city.

Councillor Larkin told Galway Talks he represents everyone in his area and all diverse groups.

He says it is not his intention to offend anyone and maybe some of his statements have been misinterpreted along the way…