Noel Larkin says decision not to run for Mayor was not due to petition or protest

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Independent councillor Mike Cubbard has been elected Mayor of Galway for a second consecutive term.

He was proposed by fellow Independent, and fellow ruling rainbow pact member Noel Larkin, who had himself been due to take the role, under the agreement.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news following last evening’s city council AGM in Leisureland Cllr Larkin said that his decision was not due to the recent campaign against him by some groups but was due to other considerations.

He said he has his own business and they are doing their best to recover from the challenges COVID-19 has created.

Cllr Larkin, who has already served a term as Mayor a few years ago, said he was absolutely not a racist and the door is always open to him becoming Mayor in the future.

Mayor Cubbard denied the move was a compromise to save the pact from falling asunder and said it was a decision made by Cllr Larkin with his family.

