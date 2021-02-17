Noel Grealish to be prosecuted over Golfgate event

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The DPP has decided to bring charges against four people for their alleged roles in organising a golfing dinner last August, which allegedly breached Covid-19 regulations.

The dinner took place in a hotel in Clifden following a two-day golfing event, which was hosted by the Oireachtas Golf Society.

It’s understood that Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish is one of the four set to be prosecuted.

The dinner, held in honour of the Oireachtas Golf Society’s founding member, took place on the evening of Wednesday, August 19th last.

Golfers competed for the society’s President’s Prize earlier that day, while the Captain’s Prize was contested the day before.

At the time, Galway West TD, Noel Grealish was the Captain of the society, while former Fianna Fáil TD and Senator, Donie Cassidy, was President.

After the event, Gardaí began an investigation into alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations at the dinner.

A file was sent to the DPP last month and gardaí have confirmed today that they have decided to bring charges against four of the alleged organisers.

Their names haven’t been released yet, and while summonses have yet to be sent out, it’s understood they have been lodged with the courts, and will be sent out in the coming weeks.