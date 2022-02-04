Noel Grealish says “onwards and upwards” after charges dismissed in Golfgate trial

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Noel Grealish says it’s “onwards and upwards” after all charges were dropped in the Golfgate trial.

Judge Mary Fahy ruled that Independent Deputy Grealish, former Fianna Fáil Senator Donie Cassidy and two hoteliers fully complied with regulations.

The charges arose from an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner which was held in the Clifden Station House Hotel during a Level 3 lockdown in August 2020.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Grealish says he’s keen to put the affair behind him and focus on his work going forward.