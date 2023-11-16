Galway Bay FM

16 November 2023

Noel Grealish demands Taoiseach look at reform of free legal aid for repeat offenders

Local TD Noel Grealish had demanded that the Taoiseach look at the urgent reform of free legal aid for repeat offenders.

Speaking in the Dáil, he accepted that a previous proposal of completely withholding aid from such offenders is impossible due to the constitution.

But he argued instead that repeated offenders, often with 100s of convictions, should have to repay the cost of their legal aid.

Deputy Grealish said they’re making a mockery of the law – and hitting them where it hurts is the only way to make them think twice about their actions.

Speaking in response, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admitted it’s something he hears a lot from the public.

