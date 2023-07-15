Noel Grealish demands state pension rise to 34% of average earnings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Noel Grealish is demanding that the state pension rise to 34 percent of average earnings within the next three years.

Speaking in the Dáil, he referenced the Pension Promise Campaign meeting held at the Galmont Hotel this week.

That meeting heard from many pensioners, who spoke of their struggles on the current rate, given the increases in the cost of living.

It was pointed out that the Government itself committed to the 34 percent figure – but yet it remains at 28 percent.

Speaking in response, Minister Heather Humphreys said there’ll be a lot of demands coming up to the budget – but pensioners will be a priority.