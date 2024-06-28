Galway Bay FM

28 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Noel Grealish demands action as figures show 75% of court fines “ignored” by offenders

Share story:
Noel Grealish demands action as figures show 75% of court fines “ignored” by offenders

A local TD is demanding action – as figures show 75 percent of the €20m in fines issued by Irish courts last year were just ignored by the offenders.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Noel Grealish also took aim at serious repeat offenders and the vast sums spent on free legal aid every year.

Quoting figures supplied by the Courts Service, Deputy Grealish said in the past five years, almost 150 thousand fines have gone unpaid – worth €50m.

He argued there’s clearly a lot of offenders with no respect for the law whatsoever – and something has to change.

Share story:

Ceannt Station redevelopment still on track despite discovery of protected species nesting

Irish Rail has confirmed that works on the redevelopment of Ceannt Station are still on track despite the discovery of a protected species of birds nestin...

Sean Canney hits out at "circus of approvals" delaying vital new school projects for years

We have created a “circus of approvals” in this country that means badly-needed new school buildings are taking years to make any progress. Th...

MEP Maria Walsh says Dáil approval of EU Migration Pact "turning point" for Irish immigration system

MEP for this region, Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh, says last night’s Dáil approval of the EU Migration Pact is a “turning point” for t...

Technology trumps at University of Galway start-up competition

Technology has trumped at the University of Galway’s IdeasLab start-up competition, which celebrates students entrepreneurs. Damien Delaney from Co ...