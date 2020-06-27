Noel Grealish confirms support for Micháel Martin as Taoiseach

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of Independent TD’s have confirmed they will support the new Government – including Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish.

Deputy Grealish addressed the Dáil at Dublin Convention Centre in the past few minutes.

He raised a number of issues including the impact of Covid-19 on Galway’s economy and cultural sector, as well as the need for progression on the N6 Galway Ring Road project.

He also cited the need for greater support for the elderly living at home, SME’s struggling amid the ongoing pandemic, and dairy and beef farmers who are in the grip of an ongoing crisis.

Deputy Grealish also pointed out that Ireland needs a strong Government considering we are still in a period where there is great uncertainty over Brexit.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….