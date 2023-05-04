Noel Grealish calls for raising of retirement age for Bus Eireann drivers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Noel Grealish is calling for the retirement age for Bus Eireann drivers to be raised, to help tackle the shortage of drivers.

Speaking in the Dáil, he said the current maximum age limit of 70 is unfair, given private operators do not have this requirement.

He argued it’s unacceptable that experienced drivers who are fit, healthy, and perfectly capable of working for many more years are being forced to retire.

Responding to Deputy Grealish, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he agreed – and a review is underway.