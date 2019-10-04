Noel Grealish breaks month long silence on controversial comments about migrants

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD who made controversial comments about African migrants at public meeting a month ago has broken his silence.

Independent TD Noel Grealish made the comments at a meeting in Oughterard over a now withdrawn plan for a direct provision centre in the village

The comments were branded racist in some quarters, and calls have been made on the deputy to retract and apologise for his statement.

Deputy Grealish has been unavailable for comment since the public meeting on September 11th.

Today on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan Deputy Grealish said what he said doesn't matter, adding the debate needs to be about direct provision