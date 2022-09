Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Noble Peace Prize Winner will give a public lecture at University of Galway next Monday 26th September.

It will focus on nuclear weapons and the threat of nuclear warfare.

Dr James E Muller was a founder of Physicians for Prevention of Nuclear War, the organisation that won the 1985 Noble Peace Prize.

The lecture will take place at 5pm at the O’Donohue Centre for Drama, Theatre and Performance, with limited places available and registration essential.