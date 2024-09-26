Galway Bay FM

26 September 2024

No water for residents and businesses in Carnmore and surrounding areas until tonight

Residents and businesses in Carnmore and surrounding areas have no water today.

It’s due to a burst trunkmain at Egan’s Pub in Cashla.

A contractor is due on site shortly, but it’s expected that the water supply will be disrupted until late tonight.

The areas affected include Carnmore, Cartymore, Castlellen, Castlelambert and surrounding group water supply schemes.

There will be traffic management in place for the duration of the repair works.

