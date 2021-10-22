No walk-in vaccination clinics at Galway Racecourse this weekend due to race meetings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is reminding the public that there will be no-walk in Covid-19 vaccination clinics at Galway Racecourse this bank holiday weekend due to race meetings.

It comes as everyone aged 12 or over, who have not yet received a first dose, are being urged to attend walk-in clinics nationwide over the next 3 days.

Latest figures from the HSE show that 111 thousand children between 12 and 17 years of age, who are eligible for a covid vaccine, have not registered.

De Lucy Jessop from the HSE’s National Immunisation Office is re-assuring parents the vaccines are safe for their children.