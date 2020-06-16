‘No visiting’ restriction still in place at UHG and Merlin Park hospitals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The ‘no visiting’ restriction still in place at University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park Hospital

A hospital spokesperson told Galway Bay fm news they are again asking the public not to visit other than end of life situations and other exceptional circumstances which must be agreed with the relevant ward manager

The hospitals are also reminding parents of paediatric patients that only one parent can remain at any time in order to minimise the risk of infection among paediatric patients and staff.

Also, patients who are attending appointments should attend on their own other than in circumstances where patients need the support or assistance of a family member or a carer.