Emergency services are attending the scene of a two car collision on the M17 motorway this morning.

The incident took place before 9 this morning near the Athenry exit between junctions 17 and 18.

Four units of the Galway Fire Brigade attended the scene along with An Garda Siochana.

No one was injured and the route is expected to be cleared in the next 30 minutes.