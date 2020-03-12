No serious injuries at crash on the M6 motorway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – No serious injuries have been sustained in this afternoon’s multi-vehicle incident on the M6 near the Cappataggle toll plaza

It’s understood up to eight vehicles collided with crash barriers around 2pm

Gardaí responded to reports of a series of separate collisions in the vicinity of the toll plaza.

There were a number of single vehicle collisions on the East and West bound lanes but no occupant had to be hospitalised

The east bound lane is currently down to one lane, while the west bound motorway is now open.