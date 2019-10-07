No rental properties available within hap and rental supplement limits in Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A report has revealed there were no properties available within the standard Rental Supplement or Housing Assistance Payment limits in Galway city centre and suburbs during a defined period at the end of July.

The 15th ‘Locked out of the market’ report by the Simon Community was taken over a three day period in July and August of this year.

Out of all ‘locked out’ reports to date, this is the seventh time there has been no properties available to rent within RS and HAP limits in Galway city centre.

There was an average of 23 properties available to rent in Galway city and 52 properties in Galway city suburbs during the study period.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…