No prospect of development work on N59 in near future

There is no further prospect of major development work on the N59 road between Maam Cross and Oughterard in the immediate future.

Development permission for this 15-kilometre section was given a decade ago, but talks and studies continue as to how the project should be completed.

The N59 in Connemara has often been described as the worst road in its category in Ireland.

Two lengthy public hearings took place in 2013 following which Bord Pleanála gave permission for the development of the 15-kilometer section of the N. 59 between Maam Cross and Oughterard.

However, there was a condition – work could not go ahead until the National Parks and Wildlife Service would be satisfied with the methods to be used by the Galway County Council in the construction process. This arose because of environmental issues.

A six-kilometre section east of Maam Cross passed the test some years ago and this upgraded road has attracted high praise from engineering organisations and a welcome in Connemara.

Now, ten years on from the planning process and permission, the remaining 9 kilometres between Maam Cross and Oughterard remain untouched while talks and studies continue.

The latest news on this long-running saga is that further ground studies and archaeological studies will take place in the coming months.

That is the situation a decade down the road.