No prosecutions in city to date under new litter disposal monitoring system

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There have been no prosecutions so far in Galway city as a result of a checking system for evidence of refuse disposal by householders.

City Councillors have been advised that a policy of encouragement towards compliance with refuse disposal requirements was preferable to penalties, in the first instance.

Evidence from a meeting of Galway City Council shows that no one has yet been prosecuted as a result of the system.

Carmel Kilcoyne from the council executive said that no penalties had been imposed to date as a result of the new monitoring strategy.

She stated it was preferable to encourage offenders to comply with the disposal regulations. Imposing immediate penalties –such as on-the-spot fines- and court action is seen as a last resort.

The monitoring issue came up in general discussion about the placement of rubbish bins across the city and the control of litter.

Services Director, Dermot Mahon said that more bins were not always the answer and that the cost of emptying and maintenance had to be borne in mind.