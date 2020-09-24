No Primary Healthcare centres to be located in Knocknacarra or South Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

HSE officials have confirmed that the Health Service will not be progressing plans to locate primary health care centres in Knocknacarra and South Connemara.

This week’s meeting of the Health Forum heard that HSE have decided not to go ahead with a planned development of a primary care centre in Knocknacarra and that the area would be serviced by a new build in the vicinity of University Hospital Galway.

The HSE Estates team have identified a sight close to the hospital and have developed draft plans for the service, with planning permission set to be sought early in the new year.

The new service would cover the west of the city and would provide a base for the Knocknacarra Primary Healthcare Team.

The decision has not affected plans for a separate mental health facility in Knocknacarra that are currently underway.

Outside the city, work has commenced on the Moycullen Primary Care Centre, with the hub set to be operational at the start of 2022.

In the county, local councillor Daithi Ó Cualáin expressed disappointment following confirmation from HSE management that there are currently no plans for a primary care centre to be located in South Connemara.

Assistant National Director of HSE Estates West, Joe Hoare explained that the geographical make up of the area and the abundance of peninsulas in South Connemara did not lend itself to a central primary care facility that would fairly cover the population.

He said services are currently being delivered from sites in Cararoe, Lettermore, Rosmuc and Carna.