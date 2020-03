Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are no patients waiting for beds at University Hospital Galway today.

The figures released by the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation show that nationally, there are just 35 people waiting on trolleys or along wards.

That’s less than 10 percent of the normal figure recorded before the outbreak of Covid 19.

The number of patients waiting for beds at hospitals around the country has dropped significantly in recent weeks amid the outbreak.