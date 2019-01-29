No new winter beds opened at Galway hospitals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – No new beds, which were promised by the Health Minister for this winter, have materialised in Galway.

Minister Simon Harris has committed to opening 75 new hospital beds at hospitals across the country to cater for a peak in numbers usually seen at hospitals in the winter.

Sinn Féin health spokesperson Louise O’Reilly was told that hospitals in Galway, Waterford, Letterkenny, Tullamore, Dublin and Cork have yet to open any of the new beds.

Minister Harris says 40 of the 75 beds have opened and the remainder will come on stream early in 2019.

Meanwhile, there are 53 people on trolleys, awaiting a bed at UHG today, the third highest number in the country after Limerick and Cork.