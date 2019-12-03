No new Garda graduates for Galway Garda division following latest passing out ceremony

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway has not secured any new Garda graduates following the latest passing out ceremony held in the Garda College in Templemore.

197 newly qualified Gardaí participated in the passing out parade with 49 to be deployed to the North Western region.

The new group of 197 includes 18 graduates from the Galway area.

Of the 49 allocated to the North-west, 20 are to be deployed to Cavan/Monaghan, 5 to Roscommon/Longford, 18 to Donegal and 6 to Sligo/Leitrim.

Five new graduates were deployed to the Galway Garda division earlier this year following their graduation in March and a further nine were deployed to Galway after graduating in June.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Gardai state local Garda management closely monitors the allocation of all resources in the context of crime trends, policing needs and other operational strategies in place on a district, divisional and regional level.

This is to ensure optimum use is made of Garda resources, and the best possible Garda service is provided to the public.

Senior Garda Management is satisfied that an adequate policing service continues to be delivered and that current structures in place meet the requirement to deliver an effective and efficient policing service to the community.