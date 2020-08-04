No new deaths reported and 45 new cases of Covid-19 identified nationwide

Galway Bay fm news:

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,763 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 3rd August, the HPSC has been notified of 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,253 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Galway has reported no new cases of coronavirus today, with 498 cases registered to date.

Of the cases notified today;

35 are men / 10 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

31 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

4 cases have been identified as community transmission

33 cases are located in Kildare, 7 in Dublin, and 5 are spread across four other counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.