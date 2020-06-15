No new deaths from Covid-19 today as 18 new cases of virus confirmed

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland is 1,706.

As of midnight Sunday 14 June the HPSC has been notified of 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,321 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 13 June (25,303 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,278 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 417 cases have been admitted to ICU

8,130 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,213 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,434 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “An analysis of cases reported in the last fourteen days tells us that the number of daily cases remains on a downward trend. This combined with hospitalisation and ICU trends indicates that the behaviours adopted by the general public continue to suppress the disease in the community.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Based on our research to date, almost 1.7 million people are now reporting wearing face coverings in public places. This is an increase of 6 per cent or almost three hundred thousand people in a week and shows that the message is getting across.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said; “If you go onto public transport, or into retail environments or any place where you can’t be sure a 2m physical distance from other people is possible, you should wear a face covering. Face coverings are also strongly advised when visiting vulnerable people.”