No new deaths from Covid-19, 11 more cases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland is 1,738*.

As of midnight Tuesday 7th July, the HPSC has been notified of 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,542** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “A key element of our response to COVID-19 is ensuring that any person experiencing symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of sense of smell or taste) comes forward for testing. Please do not adopt a ‘wait-and-see’ approach, instead isolate yourself and contact your GP without delay.

“The National Public Health Emergency Team meets again tomorrow (Thursday 9 July) to continue its review of Ireland’s response and preparedness to COVID-19.”