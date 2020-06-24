No new covid-19 cases recorded in Galway in the last 10 days

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

No new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Galway in the last 10 days.

According to figures just released, the number of cases in the county currently stands at 485, with no positive cases announced since June 15th.

Nationally, a further 6 people with Covid 19 have died nationwide as announced by the Department of Health this evening.

While 5 new cases have also been confirmed around the country.

It brings the death toll to 1726, while the number of confirmed cases are 25,396.

92 percent of all coronavirus cases up to June 21st are estimated to have recovered.