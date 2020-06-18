No new cases of COVID 19 in Galway since Monday

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

The latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show no new cases of COVID 19 have been recorded in Galway since Monday with the county total remaining at 486.

Mayo has 572 recorded cases to date, Roscommon has 343, while Sligo has one of the lowest number of county cases nationwide at 129.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,235 or 48% of all cases to date.

It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team will meet this morning to discuss the roadmap for easing restrictions.

The plan was accelerated recently given the decline of Covid-19 in the community and public compliance with health measures.

An infectious diseases specialist is calling for a further lifting of restrictions.

Professor Sam McConkey, from the Royal College of Surgeons, believes schools should reopen now, for small groups of children….