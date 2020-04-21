No new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, in today’s report

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 44 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

· 37 deaths located in the east, 2 in the west, 2 in the north-west and 3 in the south of the country

· the people included 26 females and 18 males

· the median age of today’s reported deaths is 87

· 33 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 730* laboratory confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Tuesday 21st April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

· An additional 388 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

There is now a total of 16,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 19th April (15,464 cases), reveals:

· 56% are female and 43% are male, with 491 clusters involving 3,447 cases

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 2,323 cases (15%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 315 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 4,180 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 7,781 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,053 cases (7%). Galway is at the lower end of the scale at 294 cases, with no new cases recorded in today’s bulletin.

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 5%

As of midnight Monday 20th April, 111,584 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 20,822 tests were carried out and of these 4,025 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 19%.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Tuesday 21 April) to continue its ongoing review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “An analysis of 15,186 cases reveals that 8,377 (55%) have fully recovered from COVID-19 in the community, while 856 (6%) recovered and were discharged from hospital.

“We are now in our eighth week since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ireland. In that space of time we, as a country, have managed to suppress the virus in our community. As we move forward we must look to protecting our vulnerable populations and maintain the progress we have made so far. There is no room for complacency.”