No-man’s land cited as reason for derelict boat issue at Claddagh Hall

‘No-man’s land’ is being cited as the reason there are derelict boats left sitting opposite Claddagh Hall.

Labour Councillor John McDonagh raised concerns of the boat wrecks, which he says have been sitting there for over a decade.

The city council responsed that the area in question is not owned by the council, and there are difficulties in confirming ownership of the boats.

Councillor McDonagh says while he accepts the complications, he says something does need to be done as they’re having a negative impact on the area: