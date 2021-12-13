No major delays at Ballybrit Vaccination Centre as next phase of booster programme begins

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There have been no major delays reported at the Ballybrit Vaccination Centre as the booster programme opened for 50-59 year olds today.

Yesterday saw major queues at the Galway Racecourse with waiting times of over 2 hours for 60-69 year olds looking to receive their third vaccine.

The first clinic for 50-59 year olds opened this morning at 8.30 am and continues until 2.30pm.

According to the HSE, by 11.30 this morning 600 people had been vaccinated.

A second clinic for the same age group takes place tomorrow afternoon with additional clinics due to take place at the weekend

Those intending to make their way to any of the walk in clinics are being advised to check queue times via the HSE website and twitter account.

Sally-Ann Barrett made the trip to Galway Racecourse to hear from some of those 50-59 year olds who have been receiving their booster vaccine today.