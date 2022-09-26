No increase to Local Property Tax in county next year

GBFM News – There’ll be no increase to Local Property Tax for home-owners in the county next year.

The decision by councillors was taken at a meeting this afternoon – where they were urged by management to increase the rate by the maximum allowance of 15 percent.

It was argued it’s necessary to bring in an extra €2m to the local authority, which is struggling to make ends meet due to historical under-funding from central Government.

But councillors rejected the argument, saying it shouldn’t be on the ordinary person to make up the shortfall.

Councillor Joe Byrne also told David Nevin there’s no appetite for increasing the tax at a time when people are struggling.