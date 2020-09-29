No immediate plans to raise Galway to level 3 Covid-19 restrictions before the weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed that, as of this afternoon, there are no plans to rapidly move the county to level three restrictions following a recent spike in cases and yesterday’s controversy around the mass gatherings of students at the Spanish Arch in the City.

That’s according to Junior Minister at the Department of Health, Ann Rabbitte, who today spoke with members of NPHET over local fears of a sudden implementation of level three restrictions in Galway.

The Minister and Fianna Fail TD for East Galway sought the assurances following numerous representations from local residents and business owners.

Galway will be among 4 other counties to be examined when NPHET meet on Thursday, with their recommendations to be provided to cabinet.

According to Minister Rabbitte many businesses such as bars and restaurants are afraid to order stock, for fear of it having to be dumped if the county is upgraded to level 3.

The government received criticisms earlier this month following the rapid implementation of the Dublin Level 3 lockdown and the costs incurred for local businesses.

She’s urged the public not to give into fearmongering over restrictions and to only get news from trusted sources.

The Minister says Galway still has a chance to avoid going into level 3 restrictions by practicing personal responsibility and care.

She says we cannot afford to see a repeat of last night’s Spanish Arch incident.