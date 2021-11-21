No ICU beds available at UHG for second day running

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are currently no ICU beds available at UHG for the second day running, according to figures from the HSE.

Overall number of Covid-19 patients at the hospital remain relatively stable at 22, an increase of several patients in recent days.

Of those patients with the virus, 2 are being treated in ICU.

Visitor restrictions were imposed earlier this week, amid fears that a surge in Covid cases could overwhelm the hospital.

Nationally, there are 17 adult ICU beds available at Irish hospitals.

It comes as an infectious diseases specialist says the latest surge in Covid-19 here has put hospitals at “crisis point” — but hopes it will run out of steam before Christmas.

Professor Sam McConkey of the Royal College of Surgeons, says the virus is spreading strongly among unvaccinated adults and children under 12.

He hopes a successful booster vaccine drive will cut infections among other adults.