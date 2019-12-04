No deals done with Noel Grealish or Denis Naughten ahead of confidence motion

Galway Bay fm newsroom – No special deals were done to get the support of independent TDs in last night’s confidence vote in Eoghan Murphy, according to the Taoiseach.

Independent TD for Galway West Noel Grealish as well as other Independents Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten and Michael Lowry voted with the government.

It meant the Housing Minister survived 56 votes to 53, with Fianna Fáil abstaining.

Leo Varadkar said there were no side deals cut with the independents to ensure their support last night.