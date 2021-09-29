No date in sight for specialist Menopause Clinic in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s no timeline available yet for the rollout of a specialist Menopause Clinic in Galway.

That’s according to the Chief Operating Officer of the Saolta Hospital Group.

At the Regional Health Forum Ballinasloe Councillor Evelyn Francis Parsons questioned Saolta officials on what plans were in place to set up a specialist menopause clinic for the West and when this would be rolled out.

Funded by the Women’s task Force at the Department of Health, the first such clinic opened recently at the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin.

Currently there is no specialist menopause service running at any of the hospitals in Galway.

Saolta Chief Operating Officer Ann Cosgrove said that she has been advised that the task force has plans for further investment and roll out of similar services across the country but as of yet Saolta has received no details or timelines on this.

However she is hopeful that it will be in the 2022 HSE Service Plan.

For now, women in Galway who require a specialist menopausal service can be referred by a GP to be seen by a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist in a hospital setting.