No critical beds remaining at UHG as Covid-19 cases continue to climb

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are no critical care beds remaining at UHG as Covid-19 cases continue to steadily increase at the city hospital.

There are currently 130 patients receiving treatment for the virus – 11 of which are in ICU.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, there are now 13 hospitals nationwide which have no ICU capacity left – including UHG.

32 intensive care beds are available nationwide across both adult and pediatric units.

Meanwhile, there are 11 patients being treated for Covid-19 at Portiuncula Ballinasloe, including 2 in ICU.

The latest available figures show that 1,846 people with Covid-19 are in hospitals today, which includes 171 in ICU.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says hospitals are still coping…

