No critical beds remaining at UHG as Covid-19 cases continue to climb

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are no critical care beds remaining at UHG as Covid-19 cases continue to steadily increase at the city hospital.

There are currently 130 patients receiving treatment for the virus – 11 of which are in ICU.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, there are now 13 hospitals nationwide which have no ICU capacity left – including UHG.

32 intensive care beds are available nationwide across both adult and pediatric units.

Meanwhile, there are 11 patients being treated for Covid-19 at Portiuncula Ballinasloe, including 2 in ICU.

The latest available figures show that 1,846 people with Covid-19 are in hospitals today, which includes 171 in ICU.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says hospitals are still coping…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR