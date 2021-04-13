No COVID-19 patients at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of COVID-19 patients at Galway’s public hospitals has dropped to six.

That’s half the figure of 12 reported yesterday.

All of today’s six cases are at UHG – with two patients receiving treatment in the ICU.

According to the latest figures, Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe now has no active or suspected cases of Covid-19.

Nationally, 206 people with Covid-19 are in Irish hospitals today – the lowest in 115 days.

The figure has fallen from 227 yesterday, and is a drop of 21 percent from last Tuesday.

It comes as NPHET warns a fourth wave of Covid-19 can be avoided over the next 6 weeks if social contacts remain largely unchanged.