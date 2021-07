print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Saolta Group says there are no patients being treated for Covid 19 at Galway’s public hospitals today.

It comes as 62 Covid patients are in hospitals elsewhere nationwide today – a drop of two from yesterday.

The HSE’s chief executive, Paul Reid, says 16 of these patients are in intensive care settings.

He has moved to stress cases, testing and positivity rates are all increasing.

Mr Reid has appealed to the public to take note of the ‘early warning signs’.