No confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There are no confirmed cases or suspected cases of COVID-19 in University Hospital Galway today.

According to the most recent HSE figures, there are no patients being treated for the virus at the city’s acute hospital, while four patients are undergoing general treatment for suspected cases of the virus at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

Nationally 150 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Irish hospitals for the second day in a row, while 23 people with the disease are receiving care in ICU.

It comes as cases of the virus continue to climb in Galway, with an additional 42 confirmed over the weekend period alone.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…