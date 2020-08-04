No confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Galway hospitals

Galway Bay fm news:

There are currently no patients being treated for Covid-19 in Galway hospitals.

HSE figures show that there are 8 patients waiting for test results of the virus in hospitals in the city and county however.

There are currently 8 patients with suspected cases of the virus undergoing general treatment in Galway Hospitals with 7 in UHG and 1 at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

It comes as HSE figures show that there are currently no confirmed cases of the virus in Galway hospitals.

With no patients being treated for the virus in any of Galway’s ICUs – there are currently 10 free ICU beds in UHG, 8 at the Galway Clinic and 3 at Portiuncula.

