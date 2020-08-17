Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There are no confirmed cases of covid-19 in Galway hospitals today, as cases rise nationwide.

However, suspected cases of the virus receiving hospital treatment in the County continue to grow.

It comes as six new cases of the virus were confirmed in Galway over the weekend bringing the total here to 507.

Figures released by the HSE show there are 17 suspected cases of Coronavirus undergoing general treatment in Galway Hospitals – with 15 at UHG and 2 at Portiuncula.

The number of cases here accounts for just 2 per cent of the country’s total which is now at 27,191.

Nationwide, there are 19 patients being treated for Covid-19 in hospital today, with a further 136 hospital patients awaiting Coronavirus test results.

Meanwhile, 8 patients are being treated for the virus in Irish ICU’s – with 5 patients being treated on ventilators.