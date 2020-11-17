No confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Portiuncula Hospital in over a week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe in over a week.

According to the latest HSE figures, the last time the Ballinalsoe hospital had a confirmed case of coronavirus was on Monday November 9th.

It comes as there are six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals today – with all six patients receiving treatment at UHG.

A further six people are attending hospital in the city and county for suspected cases of the virus – with four at UHG at two in Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

Nationally 273 people with Covid-19 are being treated in acute hospitals this afternoon.

That’s a fall of three patients on yesterday’s figure.

The numbers on wards has been stable over the past week with 279 patients with the disease in hospitals last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the HSE has reported 34 people with Covid-19 in ICU, while 20 of these patients are being treated on ventilators.