No change in Covid-19 figures at Galway hospitals as numbers remain low

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been no change in the number of people being treated for Covid-19 at Galway’s public hospitals.

There are currently seven patients at UHG, three of whom are being treated in ICU.

While there are a further 2 patients being treated for the virus at Portiuncula, with no admittals to the ICU.

The figures are unchanged since yesterday, but are considerably down on the figure of fifteen patients at Galway’s public hospitals this day last week.

Nationally, there are 123 people being treated in Irish hospitals today, including 36 in ICU.

It comes as the INMO’s asking the Health Minister what compensation there’ll be for nurses ‘marathon’ work during the pandemic.

General Secretary of the INMO, Phil Ni Sheaghdha says the extra duties of nurses during the coronavirus crisis needs to be recognised.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…